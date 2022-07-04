ENHYPEN Drops ‘Manifesto : Day 1’ Comeback Mini Album: Stream It Now

ENHYPEN has officially returned! The K-pop septet dropped their third mini album, Manifesto : Day 1, on Monday (July 4).

To celebrate the new release, ENHYPEN is taking over Billboard‘s Instagram on July 4 with a behind-the-scenes look at the “media circus” surrounding their highly anticipated album. Check out the IG takeover here.

The six-song project arrives just six months after the group’s first Studio Repackage Album Dimension : Answer was released in January. The superstar band teased Manifesto : Day 1 on social media in mid-June with a promotion calendar, which included dates for concept moodboards, photos, films and music videos leading up to the release.

ENHYPEN premiered live performances from Manifesto : Day 1 during a comeback featured on the M2 YouTube channel. Watch the concert here.

Last month, the Korean act put their own spin on a Queen classic as part of their studio session with Coke. Performing “A Kind of Magic,” ENHYPEN transformed the title track from Queen’s 1986 album into an atmospheric, breezy hit.

Listen to ENHYPEN’s Manifesto : Day 1 below.