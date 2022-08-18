ENHYPEN to Throw Out First Pitch at Dodgers Stadium for Korean Heritage Night

ENHYPEN will throw out the first pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Korean Heritage Night, the group shared on Thursday (Aug. 18).

The game will take place Friday (Aug. 19) between the hometown team and the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium. ENGENEs anxious to see their idols on the field can purchase tickets in advance via the official MLB website.

ENHYPEN currently happen to be stateside to attend KCON LA, which will mark the very first U.S. performance of the K-pop boy band’s career. However, group member Sunoo will unfortunately miss the occasion, as BELIFT LAB revealed Aug. 17 that he will be taking a temporary leave from the group to recover from an illness and — according to an official statement from the agency — “focus on recovery for the time being.”

Following their U.S. debut at the fan convention, the K-pop stars will kick off their MANIFESTO world tour in September with back-to-back performances in Seoul. However, they’ll soon be back on American soil to play six dates across the country, including stops at Anaheim’s Honda Center, Chicago’s Wintrust Arena, Atlanta’s Gas South Arena, Smart Financial Centre in Houston ,and Radio City Music Hall in New York City throughout the month of October.

ENHYPEN’s latest mini-album — titled Manifesto : Day 1 — dropped back in July, and in an exclusive interview with Billboard, the group said the project was “definitely a new chapter for us, but it’s also a continuation of our story where we show our determination to choose our own future instead of following the plan that was already pre-determined for us.”