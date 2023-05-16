×
ENHYPEN Unveils the Tracklist for 4th Mini Album ‘Dark Blood’

The group's latest set is arriving this month.

ENHYPEN
ENHYPEN Courtesy of BELIFT LAB

ENHYPEN‘s Dark Blood album rollout continues! On Tuesday (May 16), the K-pop group treated devoted ENGENEs to the full track list for its fourth mini album, which is scheduled to arrive later this month.

The group — which consists of Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni-ki — shared the track list in a stylish typography poster to Twitter. Dark Blood will contain a total of six tracks: “Fate,” “Bite Me,” “Sacrifice (Eat Me Up),” “Chaconne,” “Bills” and “Karma.” The tracklist reveal follows an album announcement and respective teaser released in late April, and concept trailers, films, photos and mood boards for the mini album earlier in the month.

Fans in the comments section were naturally excited for the album’s release. “Looking so dark and mystical. I feel like I can already hear the songs,” one user wrote. Another remarked, “Excited for all the songs, esp the track no. 5 ‘Bills’ since the members recommended and loved it.”

The tracklist is just one of many treats fans have to look forward to ahead of Dark Blood‘s arrival. An album preview is set to follow on May 18, while the video teasers for the yet-to-be revealed lead single precede the album’s release on May 19 and May 21; the album and full music video will arrive one day later. ENHYPEN will also perform a special showcase for DARK BLOOD on May 22.

See the tracklist reveal for Dark Blood below.

