ENHYPEN Releases 4th Mini Album ‘DARK BLOOD’ & Enigmatic Music Video for ‘Bite Me’: Watch

Engenes, the day has finally come. ENHYPEN‘s fourth mini album, DARK BLOOD, is now available on streaming platforms as of Monday (May 22).

The new release from the group — which features members Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni-ki — contains six hard-hitting tracks: “Fate,” “Bite Me,” “Sacrifice (Eat Me Up),” “Chaconne,” “Bills” and “Karma.”

The music video for the project’s lead single, “Bite Me,” arrived alongside the set. The enigmatic visual features the K-pop stars roaming castle ruins, playing chess with mysterious clones of themselves, and engaging in a sizzling tango with several female backup dancers. “It’s you and me in this world/ Again, come to me, tie me/ If you are goin’ to save me/ Just come kiss me and bite me,” Jungwon and Heeseung sing on the song’s sultry chorus while hitting intricate choreography.

Ahead of the group’s mini album release, they spoke with Billboard News and revealed that fans would be treated to a brand new style. “Our choreography is also very different from our previous ones. It’s very new. Out of everything we’ve done after debuting as ENHYPEN, I think its by far the most original,” Jungwon told host Tetris Kelly. “I think the quality of our video content is even higher this time around. I feel like they’re not going to expect this from us.”

While fans will have to wait to see how DARK BLOOD fares on the Billboard charts, ENHYPEN’s previous mini album, Manifesto: Day 1, marked the group’s first No. 1 effort on the Top Album Sales chart. The set crowned the tally in its third week, following its No. 3 debut.

Watch the video for “Bite Me” above, and stream DARK BLOOD below.