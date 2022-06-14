ENHYPEN Announces Comeback Album ‘Manifesto : Day 1’

They’re back! ENHYPEN is officially returning on July 4 with their third mini album, Manifesto : Day 1.

The exciting news was announced via ENHYPEN’s official social media channels this week, along with a promotion calendar, which includes dates for upcoming concept moodboards, photos, films and music videos leading up to the album release. Manifesto: Day 1 comes just six months after the band’s first Studio Repackage Album Dimension : Answer was released in January.

In addition to the comeback announcement, the group released 2022 logo trailer and lyric video for the new album’s B-side track “Walk the Line.” The logo trailer delivers the message, “END HYPHEN, ENHYPEN,” which hints at the superstar groups intention “to break away from existing rules and directions to discover for themselves a new kind of connection to bring together the future of their generation,” according to a press release, and, “independently pave their own path and connect to a new and brighter future ahead.”

Just last week, ENHYPEN put their own spin on a Queen classic as part of their studio session with Coke. Performing “A Kind of Magic,” the K-pop boy band transformed the title track from Queen’s 1986 album into an atmospheric, breezy hit. The Korean act also sat down for their second try at ELLE‘s Song Association in April, where they sang everything from their own “Polaroid Love” and “Given-Take” to Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar,” TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s “LO$ER=LO♡ER,” BTS’ “Dynamite” and “Butter” and more.

Watch the lyric video for the band’s “Walk the Line” below.