Which Disney Movie Should Head to Broadway Next? Vote!

There’s nothing like the magic of live theater, and no one translates that magic to the Broadway stage quite like Disney.

Ever since the curtain raised on the stage adaptation of Beauty and the Beast back in 1994, the House of Mouse has dominated the Great White Way with family-friendly hits like 1997’s The Lion King, 2012’s Newsies and 2014’s Aladdin.

All in all, there have been 17 Disney musicals that have made it to Broadway (no, Hamilton doesn’t count just because it was filmed for Disney+), though at the current moment, only The Lion King — the highest-grossing show in Broadway history — and Aladdin are playing in the Minskoff Theater and New Amsterdam Theatre, respectively. Meanwhile, 2018’s Frozen was sadly the first Broadway show to fold due to the pandemic, though its national tour is currently playing in regional theaters across the country.

This week, Lin-Manuel Miranda hinted that he could see his latest hit Encanto making the leap from screen to stage — he even has a seven-minute Act II finale number ready in his back pocket — but we want to know what you think. Which untapped Disney film should get the Broadway treatment?

Of course, there are plenty of memorable movie musicals to choose from, chief among them 2010’s much-loved Tangled and 2017’s Coco. Miranda himself questions how the oceans of Moana could be translated onto the Broadway stage, and maybe you think Disney should give that a shot! After all, “How Far I’ll Go” did just hit one billion streams on YouTube…

While pandemic-era hit Luca isn’t technically a musical, its themes and sweet storyline are practically begging for original music. And with the coming release of Disenchanted coming sometime late this year, fans who loved Princess Giselle are about to get the perfect reminder of how much fun it would be to hear the songs from 2007’s Enchanted — looking at you, “That’s How You Know” and “So Close” — live in a Midtown theater.

Cast your vote and wish upon a star in Billboard‘s latest poll.