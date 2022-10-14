EMPIRE Announces ‘Where We Come From (Vol. 1)’ African Compilation Album Featuring Fireboy DML, Olamide, Wande Coal & More

EMPIRE announced its first-ever African compilation album, Where We Come From (Vol. 1), on Friday (Oct. 14). It will feature Fireboy DML, BNXN fka Buju, Olamide, Wande Coal, L.A.X. and more.

Kizz Daniel dropped the first single “Cough (Odo)” from the LP, which aims to celebrate and amplify Africa’s rising stars and their music. “For this song, I wanted to highlight the feeling of new love,” he said in a statement. “The song itself is energetic, celebratory and really captures what it’s like to impress someone new.”

Artists from the continent have grown more prominent in the global music scene over the last few years and gained more notoriety in the West with crossover hits such as Wizkid and Tems’ “Essence,” Fireboy’s “Peru” and Burna Boy’s “Last Last,” the latter of which recently earned the Nigerian Afro-fusion superstar his first No. 1 hit on Billboard‘s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.

“I feel blessed to have been around so much talent, drive, and creativity all in the same room. This album is about showcasing the best that Africa has to offer, and we’ve done that,” added BNXN.

Leading independent label, publisher and distributor EMPIRE added a new division, EMPIRE Africa, in February 2022 and, just one month later, took part of its blossoming roster of Afrobeats acts — including BNXN, Fireboy DML, L.A.X., Cheque and Wande Coal — from Nigeria to Austin, Texas to perform during “The New Africa” showcase at SXSW, which EMPIRE hosted with Pandora. Shortly after, those artists banded together during a writing camp at EMPIRE’s San Francisco headquarters, where EMPIRE CEO/founder Ghazi says they were “fortunate enough” to record Where We Come From (Vol. 1).

“The artists from Africa really transcend where music is today. This is a legendary moment for EMPIRE to be able to share incredible African music with the world,” he continued.

Added Ezegozie Eze, vp, strategy and market development for EMPIRE Africa: “This album is a collective of multi-talented, independent artists, who we’ve partnered with to help create a legacy. Building this brick by brick has allowed us to develop a chemistry between this diverse catalog of African artists and we’re extremely appreciative of the time and dedication it took to put this together.”