Emma Stone Gushes Over Taylor Swift’s ‘Insane Talent’: ‘She Blows My Mind’

Being besties with Taylor Swift definitely has its perks. According to Emma Stone, her pop star friend was able to hook her up with hard-to-come-by tickets to one of her Eras Tour shows in Glendale, Ariz. — about which the La La Land actress recently gushed about to Vanity Fair.

“The concert was pretty amazing,” Stone told the magazine at the Saturday (June 3) Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Jersey City, N.J. “I was lucky ’cause we’ve been friends for a really long time.”

“I’ve known her since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice ’cause I know those tickets are impossible to get,” the Cruella star continued, alluding to the astronomically high demand for Eras tickets that crashed Ticketmaster last year. “She’s a wonderful friend. She blows my mind.”

“I mean, the amount of sheer stamina to do three and a half hours and perform 44 songs and to maintain the extreme energy of the audience — I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Then, when asked whether she’d ever join her longtime pal on stage someday, Stone was blunt. “Oh, God, hell no!” she insisted. “I can’t sing, like, for a massive stadium. Let’s not even go down that road. She has insane talent — I could never do what she does.”

Stone’s praise of Swift comes at an interesting time, some Swifties would argue. On Monday (June 5), the Grammy winner unveiled her list of previously unreleased vault tracks that will accompany the July 7 release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), one of which is titled “When Emma Falls In Love.”

Knowing that Swift and Stone’s friendship dates back to the original Speak Now era (circa 2010), many fans are speculating that the song was written in honor of the Easy A actress — and possibly about her relationship with her Spider-Man costar Andrew Garfield. See some tweets about it below:

