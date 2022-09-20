Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Admits She Used to Be ‘Bothered’ by Questions About Her Dad

Eminem‘s daughter Hailie Jade opened up about what it was like to grow up with a famous father on Friday (Sept. 16).

Hosting an “Ask Me Anything”-themed episode of her podcast, Just a Little Shady, the now-26-year-old ended up bombarded with questions about the “Lose Yourself” rapper. “Does it bother me when I get asked about my dad?” she asked. “The best way to say this is yes and no … Honestly, it’s to a point. I obviously expect it. And there’s certain things I can understand why people are just genuinely curious about, as anyone would be when you’ve kind of grown up half in the spotlight.”

However, Hailie also made it clear that she wants to be seen as a whole person separate from just having a superstar parent. “I feel like growing up, when it would happen, I would get more bothered by it because I was like, ‘Why do people care?'” she said of being asked about her dad. “I was young and I didn’t totally understand the situation, so I was like, that’s my dad. I don’t ask you about your dad.

“And there are certain things that, yeah, that’s just weird that you want to know that, but then things that have been a little bit shared, I understand why people are like, ‘OK is this true?'” the podcaster continued. “Some stuff it’s just like, that’s weird. Let’s move on.”

For his part, Eminem recently shared a vulnerable essay about overcoming addiction and struggling with depression at the start of his career.

Watch Hailie Jade address the barrage of questions about Eminem below.