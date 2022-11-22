Eminem Gets Into an Epic Rap Battle With Spider-Man in Limited Edition Comic Book Cover

Marvel is getting a brand new character added to its multiverse of madness — at least, for a limited time. On Tuesday (Nov. 22), hustl. revealed that Eminem will be joining your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man for a limited edition comic book cover variant in celebration of the The Amazing Spider-Man #1, which was released in stores in April.
Eminem shared the first look at the cover via Twitter and Instagram on Monday, which features him in a hooded sweatshirt rap battling against the superhero with a crowd — including Venom in the front row — engaging in the moment.
“‘Like Spider-Man crawlin’ upside of a wall,'” the rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, captioned the post. “HONORED to be on the official variant of The Amazing Spider-Man (2022).” In an official press release announcing the news, the “Rap God” added, “I’ve always been a huge Spider-Man fan since I was a kid- he’s definitely in my top 5… so being on a cover battling Spider-Man is such a thrill and an honor.”
“It’s truly an honor to be able to bring Eminem and Spider-Man to fans slinging raps on this official Marvel variant cover. There is no doubt that fans lucky enough to find themselves holding one of these will possess a highly sought-after collectible,” said Keri Harris, COO hustl.
Fans looking to get their hand on a copy have to act fast — the limited-edition variant cover is limited to 5,000 copies and is available to purchase at Eminem’s official website, Eminem.com. On Nov. 29, 1,000 copies of a spotlight version of the variant comic cover will be available for purchase at TheHaul.com.
See Eminem battle it out on the cover of The Amazing Spider-Man below.