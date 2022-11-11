Eminem Is Bringing Mom’s Spaghetti to New York City

You get one shot! Eminem‘s Detroit eatery, Mom’s Spaghetti, is officially coming to New York City for a limited time.

The rapper and his manager Paul Rosenberg shared the news that the restaurant — which takes its name from a famous line in Eminem’s 2002 smash “Lose Yourself” — would be hosting a pop-up in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his movie 8 Mile.

“Rabbit, run! -to the #8mile20 pop-up in NYC!” Rosenberg wrote on Instagram. “We open today with @momsspaghettidetroit served hot, merch and experiences. RSVP at momsspaghetti.com for an appointment or walk-up and wait for a slot.”

The pop-up will be open through Sunday, Nov. 20, and the menu includes spaghetti, spaghetti and meatballs and a vegan option served with “rabbit balls.” In addition, it will also include unique “fan experiences” and custom merch centered around the Oscar-winning quasi-autobiographical drama based on Eminem’s life.

Fans can RSVP for tickets for specific windows of time on the Mom’s Spaghetti website, though walk-ins are also welcome.

Earlier this month, Eminem was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 alongside Dolly Parton, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon. During the ceremony, Dr. Dre inducted his protege and longtime collaborator. “I knew that his gifts were undeniable,” said Dre. “Each of us was what the other one needed — and I was willing to bet my entire career on it.” He also credited Em with “[bringing] hip-hop to middle America.”

