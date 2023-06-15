×
Eminem Walked Daughter Alaina Down the Aisle at Her Wedding

The 30-year-old got married in a Gatsby glam-themed ceremony on June 9.

Eminem performs onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 5, 2022 in Los Angeles. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Eminem’s eldest daughter Alaina Scott walked down the aisle over the weekend, with her proud father by her side.

The “Lose Yourself” rapper celebrated with the 30-year-old travel blogger as married Matt Moeller in a “Great Gatsby glam” themed ceremony on June 9, according to People. “I had an 80-ft long black and white checkered aisle and my dad walked me down the aisle,” Scott told the publication, adding that her sister and Em’s second daughter Hailie Jade was the maid of honor. “He wasn’t going to miss that.”

“These are once-in-a-lifetime moments and I’m just so grateful to be loved the way I am by everyone,” she continued. “None of this would have been possible without my Dad. I’m beyond blessed.”

Alaina is biologically Eminem’s niece, as she’s the daughter of his ex-wife Kim Scott’s sister, Dawn Scott. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer legally adopted her in the early 2000s as her mother struggled with drug use and later died in 2016. “I have full custody of my niece,” he told Rolling Stone back in 2004. “My niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born. Me and Kim pretty much had her, she’d live with us wherever we was at.”

He even mentioned Alaina, whom he affectionally called Lainey, in the lyrics of his track, “Mockingbird.” “Lainey, uncle’s crazy ain’t he? / Yeah, but he loves you, girl and you better know it / We’re all we got in this world,” he raps in the 2004 track.

