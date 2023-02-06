Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Is Engaged

Eminem‘s daughter Hailie Jade announced her engagement on Monday (Feb. 6) via social media.

“Casual weekend recap… 2.4.23… i love you @evanmcclintock11,” the 27-year-old music industry progeny captioned the snapshots of her fiancé Evan McClintock’s romantic, intimate proposal, peppering the caption with a pink heart, diamond ring and crying emoji.

While Hailie’s famous father hasn’t publicly commented on her big news, she received heartfelt support from celeb pals in the comments section of her post.

“You’re all grown up…congrats Hailie!” Aly & AJ wrote, while Skylar Grey — who collaborated with Eminem on Dr. Dre’s 2011 single “I Need a Doctor” and co-wrote the Rihanna-assisted “Love the Way You Lie” and “Love the Way You Lie (Part II)” — commented, “Omg congrats!!!!”

Earlier this year, 50 Cent let slip that he’s currently working with Eminem to turn the latter’s semi-autobiographical 2001 film 8 Mile into a television series. (“I think it should be there for his legacy,” 50 Cent told Big Boy TV at the time.)

Back in November, Hailie was on hand for her dad’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2022 alongside Dolly Parton, Eurythmics, Carly Simon, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.

After being inducted by Dr. Dre, Eminem performed a scorched-earth medley of hits that included “My Name Is,” “Rap God,” “Stan,” “Not Afraid” and more. In his acceptance speech, Eminem told his daughter to “plug [her] ears” as he recounted his struggles with drug addiction, which led to an accidental overdose in 2007.

See Hailie Jade’s sweet engagement announcement below.