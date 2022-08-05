×
Eminem Releases ‘Curtain Call 2’ Album: Stream It Now

Eminem brings back some of his most memorable songs with 'Curtain Call 2,' released Friday (August 5) via Shady Records/Aftermath Entertainment/Interscope Records.

Eminem is bringing back some of his most memorable songs since 2005 with his greatest hits album, Curtain Call 2. The project released Friday (Aug. 5) via Shady Records/Aftermath Entertainment/Interscope Records.

The album is executive produced by Em himself, and is split into two discs and features some of his most noteworthy musical moments since Curtain Call: The Hits in 2005.

Chart-topping collaborations like “Love The Way You Lie” and “The Monster” with Rihanna and “Lighters” as a part of Bad Meets Evil (alongside Royce da 5’9), featuring Bruno Mars, are included alongside solo hits like “Not Afraid” and “Rap God.”

The entire album combined contains 34 tracks, with its artwork featuring prominent Detroit street names, including the noteworthy “8 Mile Road,” which separates the city from its surrounding suburbs. The release comes alongside a limited edition box set and a limited quantity of autographed vinyl available on Eminem’s website.

Curtain Call: The Hits spent two weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart upon its release 17 years ago, and featured tracks like “The Real Slim Shady,” “The Way I Am” and “Stan.” The famed Michigan rapper has 94 Hot 100 hits under his belt, with 11 albums appearing on the Billboard 200 chart.

The news comes on the heels of the project’s lead single, “From the D 2 the LBC,” featuring Westcoast icon Snoop Dogg.

Listen to Curtain Call 2 below.

