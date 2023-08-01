×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Emily Ratajkowski Calls Herself a ‘Misogynist’ Because She ‘Didn’t F— With Taylor Swift’

Ratajkowski revealed that she has since learned the error of her ways and is now a Swiftie.

Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Despite being in the midst of one of the best selling tours of the year, there are some people who are not fans of Taylor Swift. Emily Ratajkowski was one of them — that is, until she saw the pop star live and in person.

Related

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Reflects on Eras Tour Ahead of SoFi Stadium Shows: ‘Blows My Mind That We Have One…

Ratajkowski sat down with Troye Sivan for the July 25 episode of her podcast, High Low With EmRata. During the pair’s talk, the two started chatting about Swift — Sivan once performed alongside Swift during the Reuptation Tour in 2018 and have been friends since — and Ratajkowski revealed that there was a point in time which she was not a fan of the singer or her music.

“I was not a Swiftie and now I’m like, ‘You know what that means? That means I was a misogynist that I didn’t f–k with Taylor Swift,” she told Sivan. “I went to her concert and I was like, ‘This person is an incredible songwriter, an incredible performer, and anybody who says anything else? Like, they have issues. And actually maybe not a very sophisticated palette.’ … If you don’t like Taylor Swift, then, like, you don’t understand things.”

Elsewhere during the podcast, Ratajkowski and Sivan spoke about their sexuality, with the “Rush” singer revealing that the online queer community online thinks he’s “some crazy power bottom.” Clearing up the rumors, Sivan said, “I think sometimes people are just surprised, maybe if they go on a date with me, and I’m like, ‘Oh, by the way, I’m not a bottom.’”

As for Swift, the pop star is slated to continue the final dates of The Eras Tour in the United States, which includes six dates at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium (Aug. 3-5 and 7-9).

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad