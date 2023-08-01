Emily Ratajkowski Calls Herself a ‘Misogynist’ Because She ‘Didn’t F— With Taylor Swift’

Despite being in the midst of one of the best selling tours of the year, there are some people who are not fans of Taylor Swift. Emily Ratajkowski was one of them — that is, until she saw the pop star live and in person.

Ratajkowski sat down with Troye Sivan for the July 25 episode of her podcast, High Low With EmRata. During the pair’s talk, the two started chatting about Swift — Sivan once performed alongside Swift during the Reuptation Tour in 2018 and have been friends since — and Ratajkowski revealed that there was a point in time which she was not a fan of the singer or her music.

“I was not a Swiftie and now I’m like, ‘You know what that means? That means I was a misogynist that I didn’t f–k with Taylor Swift,” she told Sivan. “I went to her concert and I was like, ‘This person is an incredible songwriter, an incredible performer, and anybody who says anything else? Like, they have issues. And actually maybe not a very sophisticated palette.’ … If you don’t like Taylor Swift, then, like, you don’t understand things.”

Elsewhere during the podcast, Ratajkowski and Sivan spoke about their sexuality, with the “Rush” singer revealing that the online queer community online thinks he’s “some crazy power bottom.” Clearing up the rumors, Sivan said, “I think sometimes people are just surprised, maybe if they go on a date with me, and I’m like, ‘Oh, by the way, I’m not a bottom.’”

As for Swift, the pop star is slated to continue the final dates of The Eras Tour in the United States, which includes six dates at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium (Aug. 3-5 and 7-9).