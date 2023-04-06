Here’s What Emily Ratajkowski Had to Say About That Harry Styles Kiss

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski were doing some “Late Night Talking” of sorts last week when they were spotted kissing in Japan, and now the High Low podcast host is opening up a tiny bit about the viral lip lock.

“I’m definitely still not thinking about guys,” the 31-year-old model told the Los Angeles Times in a wide-ranging interview published on Thursday (April 6). “Although, yeah. You know, sometimes things just happen.”

The My Body author was linked to comedian Eric André as recently as last month, though she hasn’t publicly spoken out about that relationship. Ratajkowski was previously married to film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares two-year old son, Sylvester. On her estranged husband, she told the publication the split was “horrifying” for her, and noted that she is fearful of opening up about it, as it might affect gaining custody of their son. “I’m scared,” she said. “I’m learning that outspoken women don’t often get their children.”

Styles, meanwhile, began dating his Don’t Worry Darling co-star and director Olivia Wilde in early 2021 before calling it quits at the end of 2022.

The “Watermelon Sugar” star and the model were filmed kissing against the side of a car during a rainy day in Tokyo, where Styles just closed out the Asian leg of his ongoing Love on Tour with two shows at Ariake Arena Friday (March 24) and Saturday (March 25).