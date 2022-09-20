×
Elton John to Perform at White House for Special Concert Event

President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden are also scheduled to make comments during the event.

Elton John
Elton John performs on stage as American Express present BST Hyde Park at Hyde Park on June 24, 2022 in London, England. Gareth Cattermole/GI

Rocket Man is getting ready to land at the South Lawn. Elton John is scheduled to appear at the White House on Friday (Sept. 23) for a special evening and performance in collaboration with A&E Networks and The History Channel titled “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme.”

The performance and corresponding event — which will see John singing to an audience of 2,000 invited guests at the White House’s South Lawn — is meant to “celebrate the unifying and healing power of music, commend the life and work of Sir Elton John, and honor the everyday history-makers in the audience, including teachers, nurses, frontline workers, mental health advocates, students, LGBTQ+ advocates and more,” according to CNN, citing a White House press release.

According to the network, a representative for the White House explained that John and his team “expressed an interest on his behalf in playing again at the White House.” The event is not the first time the singer has been invited to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. In 1998, the “Bennie and the Jets” singer secured an invitation from President Bill Clinton to perform at a dinner for former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden will also be in attendance Friday, and are scheduled to make comments during the evening, though as of press time it is unclear what their address will be about.

The stop at the White House is a convenient one for the 75-year-old. On Saturday (Sept. 24), John is scheduled to do a concert as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour at Washington, D.C.’s Nationals Park. The North American leg of the tour will continue through the rest of 2022 with stops in Houston, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Nashville and more.

