Elton John Congratulates ‘Rocket Man’ Olympics Skater

Elton John attends the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif., broadcast live on Fox on May 27, 2021.

With a box-office hit biopic, a smoking hot single with Dupa Lipa and a best-selling collaborative album, Elton John’s career has been rocketing in recent years.

The legendary British pop singer can also boast a spot in the Winter Olympics, thanks to U.S. figure skater Nathan Chen.

During the men’s singles figure skating competition in Beijing, Chen performed a golden routine to a medley of Elton tunes, including “Rocket Man.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Dupa Lipa Elton John See latest videos, charts and news

The 22-year-old athlete, a three-time world champion, had the judges all fired up and, in the end, won gold for U.S.A. He also scored a shout out from the Rocket Man himself.

“Congratulations @nathanwchen for winning Gold skating to Rocket Man in the free skate finals in Beijing,” John wrote in a social post.

Related The Best Winter Olympics Gear to Buy Online

Congratulations @nathanwchen for winning Gold skating to Rocket Man in the free skate finals in Beijing 🥇 pic.twitter.com/c9C2Kc3zti — Elton John (@eltonofficial) February 10, 2022

Elton is coming off his own golden run. In 2021, he landed a No. 1 album with The Lockdown Sessions, and three leaders on the U.K. singles chart, included the coveted Christmas No. 1, with Ladbaby and Ed Sheeran on the charity fundraising song “Sausage Rolls For Everyone.”

One of those hits was “Cold Heart” which, in July, made chart history in Australia when it climbed to No. 1, making Elton the oldest artist to top the national survey, at 74 years, seven months and 14 days.