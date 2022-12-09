Elton John Leaves Twitter Over ‘Misinformation’ on the Platform

Elton John is the latest celebrity to leave following Elon Musk’s takeover of the platform.

The “I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues” singer sent out his last tweet on Friday (Dec. 9), writing, “All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world.”

He continued, “I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked.”

Upon seeing John’s tweet, Musk himself responded, “I love your music. Hope you come back. Is there any misinformation in particular that you’re concerned about?” John has yet to reply.

I love your music. Hope you come back. Is there any misinformation in particular that you’re concerned about? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2022

John’s decision to leave Twitter follows a number of other stars who have done the same, including Nine Inch Nails‘ Trent Reznor, Sara Bareilles, Jack White and more. You can see our full list here.

In October, it was revealed that Tesla CEO Elon Musk took control of Twitter after a lengthy legal battle and months of uncertainty. Since beginning his reign on the popular social media platform, the multi-billionaire has made a number of controversial decisions, including reinstating former president Donald Trump to Twitter after the site’s previous owners had permanently suspended him for violating company rules in the wake of the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.