Elton John Taps Dua Lipa, Stevie Wonder, Miley Cyrus and More for ‘Ultimate Zoom’ Call

The Rocket Man really fired up in 2021.

First, with the single “Cold Heart,” a mashup of several Elton John songs, featuring vocals from Dua Lipa and remixed by Australian electronic trio Pnau, the Hall of Famer scored his first U.K. No. 1 for 16 years. The track also hit the summit in Australia, making Elton the oldest chart leader in that territory.

Its parent album, The Lockdown Sessions, a collection of collaborations with other artists that John worked on since settling into quarantine in March 2020, went on to rule the U.K. Albums Chart, his eighth leader there and first in almost a decade.

He’s never come back down.

Elton then teamed up with Ed Sheeran on “Merry Christmas,” which has led the U.K. chart for the past two weeks (and found its way onto an expanded version of The Lockdown Sessions). And he’s set to snag the coveted Christmas U.K. No. 1 with Ladbaby’s “Sausage Rolls For Everyone,” on which he features with his good mate Sheeran.

Clearly, Elton’s stellar year was powered with the help of some famous friends. Today, the legendary artist spreads the cheer with a pre-Christmas sit-down featuring some of his favorite helpers.

The veteran singer gathers his all-stars from The Lockdown Sessions for “The Ultimate Zoom” call, including Dua Lipa, Damon Albarn, Stevie Wonder, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Stevie Nicks and Young Thug.

Check it out below.