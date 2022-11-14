Elton John Announces Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee & Brandi Carlile Will Join Him on Final North American Performance

Elton John is saying goodbye, but not without a little help from his friends. As announced Monday (Nov. 14) in a new teaser trailer, the 75-year-old legend will bring Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee and Brandi Carlile onstage with him for “Elton John: Farewell From Dodger Stadium,” his final North American performance ever.

The three-hour concert will be live-streamed at 11 p.m. EST Nov. 20 on Disney+, meaning the 50,000 fans at Dodger Stadium will make up just a fraction of the fans who get to watch Sir Elton as he plays his decades-worth of hit songs one last time in North America. And it’s only right that Lipa and Dee are joining him during the show, as the two have served as featured artists on a couple of the icon’s biggest smashes — nearly 50 years apart.

Earlier this year, Elton teamed up with the “Levitating” singer for a mashup of his older hits “Rocket Man,” “Sacrifice” and “Kiss the Bride” remixed by Pnau, which became his first UK No. 1 in 16 years. Five decades before that, Dee was the co-vocalist on his blockbuster duet “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks in 1976.

Carlile has also collaborated with the “Your Song” singer, releasing “Simple Things” with John last year as part of his Billboard 200 Top 10 album The Lockdown Sessions. The two are longtime friends, and Carlile even hosted hosted the 30th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in March.

Before the farewell concert officially begins, a “Countdown to Elton Live” event will take place on the livestream. According to a release, some of the Grammy winner’s famous friends from around the globe will be featured, along with interviews with Elton John and his husband, filmmaker David Furnish.

After the concert, an hour-long iHeartRadio TV special, “Elton John’s Thank you to America: The Final Song,” will broadcast nationwide on Monday, November 21 at 1 a.m. EST. It’ll look back on legendary moments from Elton’s career and include a live simulcast of his final song and closing remarks from the Dodger Stadium show.

Watch the new trailer for Elton John’s farewell concert featuring Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee and Brandi Carlile above.