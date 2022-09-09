Elton John Dedicates ‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down on Me’ to Queen Elizabeth II

Elton John has paid a musical tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and remembered the “bloody hard” work she contributed over the course of her long reign.

Speaking to the audience Thursday night (Sept. 8) at his final show in Toronto, the Rocket Man reflected on the late monarch, who died Thursday (Sept. 8) at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, aged 96.

“She was an inspiring presence to be around,” he said, as images of the late royal lit up the big screens either side of the stage.

“She led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace and decency and genuine caring, and warmth.”

In February of this year, the Queen became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne.

“I’m 75 and she’s been with me all my life and I feel very sad that that she won’t be with me anymore, but I’m glad she’s at peace,” John continued. “I’m glad she’s at rest and she deserves it. She worked bloody hard. I send my love to her family and her loved ones and she will be missed. But her spirit lives on. And we’ll celebrate her life tonight with music.”

The veteran pop star then led into a performance of “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” which he dedicated to the Queen.

John has had many encounters with the British royal family, and was close friends with Princess Diana, famously performing an updated version of “Candle In The Wind” at her funeral in 1997.

He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 1998 for his work in music and philanthropy across the decades, making him the first openly gay musician to receive an honor of that caliber.

As news of the Queen’s death travelled the globe, Elton, like so many others, turned to social media to pay his respects.

He added, “Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly.”

Elton’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, his final world lap, continues Saturday night (Sept. 10) at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, NY.