Elton John Tests Positive for COVID-19, Postpones Dallas Tour Dates

Elton John performs during the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour at Smoothie King Center on January 19, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Elton John has postponed the Dallas leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Hi everyone, wanted to send a message to let you know that I have contracted COVID and so have had to reschedule my shows in Dallas,” the iconic singer wrote on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday (Jan. 25). “If you have tickets, you’ll be contacted with the new dates really soon. It’s always a massive disappointment to move shows and I’m so sorry to anyone who’s been inconvenienced by this but I want to keep myself and my team safe.”

John assured that his symptoms are mild, and he still plans to play the shows scheduled for Arkansas over the weekend. “As always, thank you for all your love and support and I can’t wait to see you all soon,” he concluded.

The “Tiny Dancer” singer’s massive Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour began back in 2018, but paused in March 2020 along with the rest of the live music industry as the coronavirus pandemic began to spread. To kick off 2022, the star resumed his tour with a sold out show in New Orleans, Louisiana.

After an industry-wide record-breaking 2019, at the end of 2020, after 47 shows, nearly 800,000 tickets sold, and over $100 million in the bank, John finished with the year’s top-grossing tour according to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore.

As the name of his tour suggests, the international live trek will be his last, retiring from his decades-long touring career after his final show scheduled for 2023.