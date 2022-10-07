Elton John & Britney Spears Drop a Euphoric ‘Hold Me Closer’ Remix: Listen

When Elton John and Britney Spears first announced they would be collaborating on “Hold Me Closer,” fans were besides themselves with excitement. Now, fans get to experience the excitement all over again, as the duo released the first remix version of “Hold Me Closer” on Friday (Oct. 7).

The new version of the track — remixed by English DJ and producer Joel Corry — starts off with a slow, piano build to the chorus, as John and Spears’ vocals are isolated. As the song progresses to its guiding hook (“Hold me closer tiny dancer/ Count the headlights on the highway”), the beat progresses to a euphoric tropical house, dance-ready groove.

“@EltonJohn @BritneySpears what a banger,” Corry wrote on Instagram following the release of the track. “Was unreal to have a phone call from Sir Elton & appreciate the kind words. Look forward to meeting up soon! Thanks for the opportunity @EltonJohn.”

John issued his own thank you to the dance artist on Instagram, writing, “Thank you, Joel, for adding your sound to our song – I love this track!!”

“Hold Me Closer” has been a hit for John and Spears. The track spent five weeks on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at No. 6. Over on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs, the upbeat track enjoyed even more success, also spending five weeks on the chart and hitting the top spot on the tally.

Whether this remix will experience the same success as the John and Dua Lipa “Cold Heart (PNAU) Remix,” only time will tell. The “Cold Heart” remix was a smash for the John and Lipa, charting at No. 1 Hot Dance/Electronic Songs and holding the top spot for 39 weeks. Over on the Hot 100, the remix hit No. 7 and spent 52 weeks on the chart.

Listen to Corry’s remix of “Hold Me Closer” below.