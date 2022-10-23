×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Elton John & Britney Spears Drop Video for Joel Corry Remix of ‘Hold Me Closer’: Watch

The Rebekah Creative-directed clip pays homage to the superstars' iconic looks over the decades.

Elton John & Britney Spears' "Hold Me Closer" Joel Corry Remix video.
British DJ/producer Joel Corry and a group of dancers pose in the video for Elton John & Britney Spears' "Hold Me Closer" remix. Courtesy Photo

Elton John and Britney Spears have dropped the official music video for the Joel Corry remix of their hit collaboration “Hold Me Closer.”

The four-minute video, directed by Rebekah Creative and produced by Greatcoat Films, arrived on Sunday (Oct. 22) and features the British DJ and producer alongside a group of dancers paying tribute to John and Spears by sporting the superstars’ various iconic fashion looks throughout the decades.

In early October, Spears and John shared the first official remix of “Hold Me Closer,” featuring a reimagining by Corry. The new version begins with a slow piano build to the chorus, with isolated vocals from John and Spears. As John and Spears’ vocals are isolated. As the track progresses to its guiding hook (“Hold me closer tiny dancer/ Count the headlights on the highway”), the beat progresses to a euphoric tropical house, dance-ready groove.

Related

Cardi B

Cardi B and Madonna Make Amends After Rapper Calls Out Queen of Pop for 'Disrespect'

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Britney Spears

Elton John

Joel Corry

See latest videos, charts and news

Combining elements of Sir Elton’s past hits 1971’s “Tiny Dancer” and 1992’s “The One,” the danceable bop has so far peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. Thanks to its top 10 debut, the song marked Spears’ highest-charting single since 2012’s “Scream and Shout” with will.i.am.

“Hold Me Closer” has also given both singers new milestones on Billboard‘s various radio charts, including top 10 on Adult Pop Airplay and the top spot of Dance/Mix Show Airplay.

Watch the video for the Corry remix of “Hold Me Closer” below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad