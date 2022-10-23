Elton John & Britney Spears Drop Video for Joel Corry Remix of ‘Hold Me Closer’: Watch

Elton John and Britney Spears have dropped the official music video for the Joel Corry remix of their hit collaboration “Hold Me Closer.”

The four-minute video, directed by Rebekah Creative and produced by Greatcoat Films, arrived on Sunday (Oct. 22) and features the British DJ and producer alongside a group of dancers paying tribute to John and Spears by sporting the superstars’ various iconic fashion looks throughout the decades.

In early October, Spears and John shared the first official remix of “Hold Me Closer,” featuring a reimagining by Corry. The new version begins with a slow piano build to the chorus, with isolated vocals from John and Spears. As John and Spears’ vocals are isolated. As the track progresses to its guiding hook (“Hold me closer tiny dancer/ Count the headlights on the highway”), the beat progresses to a euphoric tropical house, dance-ready groove.

Combining elements of Sir Elton’s past hits 1971’s “Tiny Dancer” and 1992’s “The One,” the danceable bop has so far peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. Thanks to its top 10 debut, the song marked Spears’ highest-charting single since 2012’s “Scream and Shout” with will.i.am.

“Hold Me Closer” has also given both singers new milestones on Billboard‘s various radio charts, including top 10 on Adult Pop Airplay and the top spot of Dance/Mix Show Airplay.

Watch the video for the Corry remix of “Hold Me Closer” below.