Elton John’s Latest Collaboration Is a TikTok Mash-Up With ABBA

Elton John took to TikTok on Monday (August 1) to share an incredible mash-up of one of his most famous songs with none other than ABBA.

“Heard about this little mashup of Bennie and the Jets with @ABBA and had to get involved,” he captioned the video, adding the hashtags “#piano #bennieandthejets #abba #eltonjohn #remix #pop #chiquitita”

The stitched-together clip starts with ABBA’s Benny Andersson seated at a piano, playing the iconic intro to ABBA’s “Chiquitita” before cutting to Sir Elton, who launches into the equally recognizable intro to “Bennie and the Jets” before flashing the camera a knowing grin.

The Swedish foursome aren’t the only musical legends the “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” singer has been collaborating with either; rumor has it he’s recorded a new duet version of his 1971 single “Tiny Dancer” with Britney Spears. The track’s existence has yet to be confirmed by either artist, but if ever they decide to drop it on the masses, the single would mark the princess of pop’s official return to music since escaping the confines of the legal conservatorship that controlled every aspect of her life and career for 13 years.

Meanwhile, John — who played his final New York-area show late last month as part of his ongoing (and extended) Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour — also made history last week by earning his latest nod at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Along with fellow nominee Madonna, the star holds the distinction of having also been nominated at the very first VMAs back in 1984.

Watch Sir Elton put an ABBA-influenced spin on “Bennie and the Jets” below.