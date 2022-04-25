Elon Musk to Buy Twitter: Questlove, Ice T, Scooter Braun & More React

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is pictured as he attends the start of the production at Tesla's "Gigafactory" on March 22, 2022 in Gruenheide, southeast of Berlin.

Elon Musk reached an agreement to acquire for approximately $44 billion, the social media company announced on Monday (April 25).

The Tesla CEO, who is also the world’s wealthiest person, has previously noted that he wants to buy Twitter because he thought that it’s not a platform for “free speech.” He says it needs to be transformed as a private company in order to build trust with users and do better at serving what he calls the “societal imperative” of free speech.

Over the past few weeks, Musk has shared a number of proposed changes that he hopes to implement in the company, from relaxing content restrictions — such as the rules that suspended former President Donald Trump’s account — to removing fake and automated accounts from Twitter.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said in a statement included in the press release announcing the $44 billion deal, according to CNBC. “I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it.”

Following news of the deal, a number of celebrities including Scooter Braun, Questlove and more, took to the platform to share their thoughts. See the reactions below.

Welp. What now — Questo (@questlove) April 25, 2022

Hmmm maybe this means this starts a “Ahmir actually enjoys life” like pre 2004 Friendster days…..or even scarier pre 98 Okayplayer days. — Questo (@questlove) April 25, 2022

It would kinda dope if Musk bought Twitter and just shut it off…. Lol — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 25, 2022

Oh Shit… I called it this morning…. ‘The Tension Mounts!’ Elon Musk acquires Twitter for roughly $44 billion – The Washington Post https://t.co/IumDYVa1cw — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 25, 2022