×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Elon Musk to Buy Twitter: Questlove, Ice T, Scooter Braun & More React

Elon Musk reached an agreement to acquire Twitter for approximately $44 billion, the social media company announced.

Elon Musk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is pictured as he attends the start of the production at Tesla's "Gigafactory" on March 22, 2022 in Gruenheide, southeast of Berlin. PATRICK PLEUL/POOL/AFP via GI

Elon Musk reached an agreement to acquire Twitter for approximately $44 billion, the social media company announced on Monday (April 25).

The Tesla CEO, who is also the world’s wealthiest person, has previously noted that he wants to buy Twitter because he thought that it’s not a platform for “free speech.” He says it needs to be transformed as a private company in order to build trust with users and do better at serving what he calls the “societal imperative” of free speech.

Over the past few weeks, Musk has shared a number of proposed changes that he hopes to implement in the company, from relaxing content restrictions — such as the rules that suspended former President Donald Trump’s account — to removing fake and automated accounts from Twitter.

Related

Bhad Bhabie Danielle Bregoli

Bhad Bhabie Shares Receipts for Claims She Made $52 Million on OnlyFans

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said in a statement included in the press release announcing the $44 billion deal, according to CNBC. “I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it.”

Following news of the deal, a number of celebrities including Scooter Braun, Questlove and more, took to the platform to share their thoughts. See the reactions below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad