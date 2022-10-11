Elon Musk Claims He ‘Expressed My Concerns’ to Kanye West Over Anti-Semitic Tweet

The Kanye West saga continues. On Monday (Oct. 10), Elon Musk said on the social media platform that he’d had a private, offline conversation with the rapper about his controversial posting as of late.

Over the weekend, Ye announced his return to Twitter by taking a swipe at Meta exec Mark Zuckerberg in the wake of his Instagram account being locked for making an anti-Semitic post.

“Look at this Mark…How you gone kick me off instagram…You used to be my n—-,” the Yeezy designer tweeted along with a throwback pic of himself and Zuckerberg seemingly doing karaoke. Within hours, Musk replied directly to West’s tweet, writing, “Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!”

However, it wasn’t until two days later that the Tesla CEO (and would-be owner of Twitter) returned to the post to let the public know he’d had a chat with Kanye off the timeline. “Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart,” he wrote in a reply to his own welcome back tweet.

While it’s unclear what exactly the pair’s conversation entailed — or whether it actually had any impact on Ye — his recent anti-Semitic posts about going “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE” have also been decried and called out by the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis, Ariana Grande, Jack Antonoff, Meghan McCain and more.

However, in an interview with Fox News personality Tucker Carlson just one day before his tweet, Ye also took shots at ex-wife Kim Kardashian, fat-shamed Lizzo and quadrupled down on his decision to include and wear a “White Lives Matter” shirt for his Yeezy Season 9 show at Paris Fashion Week.

Check out Musk’s responses to Kanye on Twitter below.

Look at this Mark



How you gone kick me off instagram



You used to be my nigga pic.twitter.com/YQzjw01jur — ye (@kanyewest) October 8, 2022