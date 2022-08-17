Elon Musk Offers Ex Grimes Some Unsolicited Advice About Elf-Ear Surgery

Grimes attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021 in New York City.

Elon Musk has never been shy about sharing his opinions on just about anything, whether you asked for them or not. Case in point: on Monday the Tesla/SpaceX founder’s ex, Grimes, revealed that 2 years ago she made an appointment with a plastic surgeon thinking that she “might want to change things up by my mid 30s.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Elon Musk Grimes See latest videos, charts and news

Then, Grimes, 34, explained that the body mods she had her heart set on were surgically implanted elf ears and cosmetic vampire teeth caps, asking fans on Twitter if anyone has “done elf ear mods with a good outcome?” Her query came with an admission that she was “scared about ear cartilage having a hard time healing,” specifically fretting that as a musician the surgery “seems risky,” even though she’s wanted elven ears her whole life.

Musk, who shares two young children with Grimes, saw that trepidation as his opportunity to offer some unsolicited advice. “The downside of elf ear surgery probably outweighs the upside,” he tweeted on Tuesday (Aug. 16). That seemingly set Grimes off on an even deeper dive into searches for safe ways to reshape her body.

“Tbh this sounds like a job for crispr,” she replied to Musk, referring to the genetic modification technique. “Sad to be born just a few generations too early.” When fans weighed in with their opinions, Grimes went down a further rabbit hole, writing, “Y’all just pushing me into darker corners of the internet fyi,” posting a link to a site with information about a permanent eye color change procedure she discovered during a search.

Eyes, ears and teeth aren’t the only body parts Grimes is considering altering. When a fan responded to the original tweet spree that they “love your natural appearance,” adding that “tattoos are always a fun option,” the singer revealed, “I have a full body tattoo in the works! These next few years will be spent doing al my dream body mods.”

Check out the tweets below.

Also, has anyone done elf ear mods with a good outcome? Im scared about ear cartilage having a hard time healing. Especially as a musician this surgery seems risky but I’ve wanted it my whole life. Curious about peoples experiences ! — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) August 16, 2022

Tbh this sounds like a job for crispr. Sad to be born just a few generations too early 🧝🏻‍♀️😪🧝🏻‍♀️ — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) August 17, 2022