Elmo Channels Taylor Swift by Recreating The Eras Tour Poster: See It

In his Eras era! Elmo took to social media on Friday (March 17) to model his own adorable version of Taylor Swift‘s poster for The Eras Tour.

“Elmo is in Elmo’s Red era! #TheElmosTour,” the Sesame Street fan favorite captioned the post, which features the character posing in 10 multicolored squares coordinated to each of Swift’s albums. For example, in the Red (Taylor’s Version) square, he dons his own beanie and scarf a la “All Too Well,” and in the baby pink square for 2019’s Lover, he shows off a homemade chain of paper hearts. (Apparently Elmo’s Reputation era involves him shh’ing the camera with a single red finger over his mouth while he’s turned with his back to the camera for 2020’s Evermore, copying the vibe of Swift’s own album cover.)

Elmo’s timing couldn’t be more perfect, considering Swift is just hours away from kicking off the long-awaited U.S. tour with two consecutive shows at State Farm Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Especially for the occasion, the city’s mayor, Jerry P. Weiers, ceremonially changed the name of the city temporarily to Swift City.

Ahead of her first live show in four years, the superstar also surprised fans with a gift in the form of three re-recorded songs — “Safe and Sound” featuring Joy Williams and John Paul White, “Eyes Open” from The Hunger Games 2012 soundtrack as well as Speak Now bonus track “If This Was a Movie” — and previously unreleased Lover cut “All of the Girls You Loved Before.”

Billboard also marked the launch of The Eras Tour by revealing our definitive ranking of Swift’s 100 best songs, all the way from 2006’s “Tim McGraw” to 2022’s “Anti-Hero.”

Check out Elmo’s cute recreation of Taylor’s many eras below.