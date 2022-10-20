Ellie Goulding Talks Collaborating With Big Sean & Upcoming Album ‘Higher Than Heaven’: Watch

The arrival of Ellie Goulding‘s next project is imminent. The British singer is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming fifth album, Higher Than Heaven, and to drum up anticipation for the release, discussed the LP’s first single, “Easy Lover” featuring Big Sean, and what fans can expect from the project in an interview with Billboard News.

Though fans of the Grammy-nominated singer got to hear “Easy Lover” following its July release, the track was actually several years in the making.

“I wrote ‘Easy Lover’ about five years ago in Los Angeles. I was with Greg Kurstin, one of my favorite producers of all time, and Julia Michaels, who’s an amazing songwriter,” Goulding explained. “I think one of us was dealing with a known f–kboy at the time, but we ended up with a song about going back to the same person who’s hurt you and you think you can change them. We always say we can change someone, and we can’t.”

Speaking of the track’s relatable nature, the 35-year-old added, “I can’t help but write about situations we all go through. I love the idea that someone can listen to my songs and feel like they’re getting some kind of advice or some help. I like to help people. At the same time, I grew up on house music and dance music and pop music, so if I can do both somehow, I often do.”

“Easy Lover” features Big Sean rapping a verse on the track, a collaboration that has been in the making ever since he sampled Goulding’s 2009 track “Fighter Plane” on his 2011 single “High” featuring Wiz Khalifa and Chiddy Bang. Goulding and Sean have maintained contact ever since, which resulted in them joining forces for “Easy Lover.”

“We’ve stayed in touch for years because he sampled me a couple of times,” the singer shared. “I always feel like there’s something pretty special in someone who appreciates me that early on as an an artist, so I’ve stayed in touch with everyone from that era, in particular him because I think’s he’s consistently been a brilliant artist. At some point we were going to do a collab, and it just happened to be this song.”

Goulding also provided an update regarding Higher Than Heaven‘s release and teased the next single from the project. “The album’s done, although I’m sure it will get to the release date of the beginning of next year and I’ll be like ‘No! There’s more songs to write!'” she said. “But I have a couple more songs coming out this year. The next one I’m really excited about. It’s one of those songs that isn’t a radio song, but something I think people will enjoy.”

Higher Than Heaven is scheduled to arrive on Feb. 3, 2023. Watch Goulding’s interview with Billboard News above, and check out the video for “Easy Lover” below.