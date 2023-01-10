Ellie Goulding Delays ‘Higher Than Heaven’ Album Release

Ellie Goulding has hit a bump in the road regarding her album release plans. On Tuesday (Jan. 10), the English singer revealed that her album Higher Than Heaven — originally scheduled to be released next month on Feb. 3 — had been delayed to a later date.

“To my incredible fans- I’m sorry to announce that we’re delaying the release of ‘Higher Than Heaven’ to March 24,” Goulding shared on Twitter, along with a short video of her recording in the studio and clips of her filming music videos. “I know you’ve all been so patient with me but we’ve had some exciting opportunities appear behind the scenes which I cannot wait to share with you in due course.”

The “Lights” singer did predict that something like an album delay could happen. In an interview with Billboard News, published in October, Goulding provided an update regarding Higher Than Heaven‘s release but said she may hesitate closer to its release day.

“The album’s done, although I’m sure it will get to the release date of the beginning of next year and I’ll be like ‘No! There’s more songs to write!’” she explained at the time. “But I have a couple more songs coming out this year. The next one I’m really excited about. It’s one of those songs that isn’t a radio song, but something I think people will enjoy.”

In the meantime, fans of Goulding’s can listen to the three singles preceding Higher Than Heaven‘s March 24 release date — “Easy Lover” featuring Big Sean, “All By Myself” and “Let It Die.”

See Goulding’s new album update below.