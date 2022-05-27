Ellen Pompeo ‘Would Love’ for Taylor Swift to Guest Star on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

It’s starting to feel like a Taylor Swift guest appearance on Grey’s Anatomy will only ever happen in our wildest dreams. Just as rumors began swirling that she was finally going to guest star on an episode of the show she’s long been vocal about loving, its leading lady, Ellen Pompeo, pretty much told Extra that while the actress would definitely be on board for a Swift-assisted episode, there are no guarantees it’ll happen.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Ellen Pompeo Taylor Swift See latest videos, charts and news

“I think she’s pretty busy, but that would be fun,” the 52-year-old actress said. “I would love it.”

Just recently, fans of both the show and the “All Too Well” singer were absolutely convinced that a cameo was finally happening in Thursday night’s (May 26) season 18 two-hour finale of Grey’s, as many had noticed that Swift’s IMDb page billed her as a guest star in the first hour of the show. The listing — which has now disappeared from IMDb — indicated that the 32-year-old pop star would play “herself” in the episode, and some Swift theorists thought she might debut a new track from one of her yet-to-be-released rerecorded albums.

The 11-time Grammy winner has long been a superfan of ABC’s long-running medical drama, and even named one of her cats Meredith Grey in honor of Pompeo’s character. Swift named another of her cats Olivia Benson, after Mariska Hargitay’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit character. Her love of both shows led to Pompeo and Hargitay appearing side by side in Swift’s star-packed “Bad Blood” music video.

The singer-songwriter’s love for the Grey’s extends even before any of that, though. Longtime Swifties may remember when her song “White Horse” — from 2008’s Fearless — was used in a season five episode, something she watched excitedly with her hands over her mouth in shock, as recorded in one of her old vlogs. “Oh my god, they’re playing my song on Grey’s Anatomy, oh my god,” a 19-year-old Swift says into the camera. “They played the whole song!”

“It was one of the best moments of my life,” she wrote in text layered over the video. “Grey’s Anatomy = Love.”

Watch the video here: