Elements Festival Announces Headliners Kaskade, Rezz and Fisher – And a New Location

Elements Music and Arts Festival, the Northeast’s only car camping and dance music festival, will feature Kaskade, Nicole Moudaber, Shermanology and Gene Farris this year along with returning favorites Fisher, Zeds Dead, J. Worra, Liquid Stranger, Sofi Tukker, Rezz and TroyBoi The final lineup will feature more than 100 artists spanning every genre of dance music

The self-sustaining August 19-22 festival is leaving Lake Como, Penn., for a new home this year at the Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Penn. The new site will provide built-in spaces for food, water, parking, car camping and safety infrastructure. Ben May, president of Pocono Raceway, said the event was “the perfect complement to our mission of providing exciting experiences and lifelong memories at a beautiful and sustainable facility.”

Elements will include enhanced experiences designed for its Fire, Earth, Water and Air stages with large-scale interactive art installations and 3D video projection mapping, along with new visual components like aerialists rappelling from a 100-foot grain silo.

Co-founders Timothy Monkiewicz and Brett Herman first launched Elements in 2013 as a single-day event on the Brooklyn waterfront and the festival has remained independent as it’s become a staple name on the dance and EDM festival circuit.

“The events we do have always included a theme,” Monkiewicz said, “It could be rock music, it could be electronic — for us it is always about just doing a themed party creating some kind of crazy experience.”

The site is “100% solar powered with giant solar fields throughout the entire site, which is a really cool thing and part of our ecosystem sustainability and we’re going to be using a lot of that power for our festival,” Monkiewicz adds.

“We’re using the space in a way that I don’t think any event at a raceway has ever used the space,” Herman tells Billboard. “We’re not putting the focus of the main festival in the racetrack to keep the sort of natural woodland experience that that we’ve had before. We’re taking advantage of all the infrastructure and amenities to work from a blank canvas on which to reimagine Elements and even take everything we like about our last location and redo it even better.”

Elements is the only electronic music festival in the Northeast with car camping. This year attendees can expect a revamped experience — in addition to glamping and premium accommodations, the new site allows easy accessibility entry for car camping and RVs, with no need for parking shuttles, and provides level, solid ground with drainage designed to handle inclement weather. For more information on car camping options, visit here.

The 2022 staff for Elements was hand-selected by the festival’s new board of advisors, with added focus on safety and accessibility. Elements will also include yoga, aromatherapy, dance, comedy, sound baths, multidisciplinary workshops and a 24-hour food court with organic local food sourced from Pocono Organics, including vegan and gluten free options for those with dietary restrictions, as well as water stations for guests to fill up their hydration pack or water bottles.

Since launching, Elements has seen 40% growth year over year, says Monkiewicz. “We keep growing to be able to provide more experiences, create more art and expand our world to new audiences. Booking successfully bigger acts is a very big part of that but we’re really focused on expanding our canvas, and that’s what excites us the most.”

Tickets are available here.