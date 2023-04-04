Elements Music Festival 2023 Adds REZZ, Lane 8, STS9 & More: See the Lineup

With festival season 2023 roaring currently roaring to life, Pennsylvania’s Elements Festival has thrown its hat in the ring with an expanded lineup for its upcoming event.

Elements 2023 — which takes place August 11-14 in Long Pond, Penn. — announced on Tueday (April 4) that it will feature Gorgon City, Lane 8, REZZ, Seven Lions, STS9, Eli & Fur, Giolì & Assia, Lotus, Will Clarke, Moore Kismet, Coco & Breezy, a live show from Manic Focus, Tony y Not and more.

These artists join a pre-existing lineup that feature Skrillex, Porter Robinson, John Summit, LP Giobbi, Chris Lake, Tokimonsta and many more.

The sixth edition of the camping festival is taking place roughly two hours north of Philadelphia. In addition to music, the festival will offer health and wellness activities including yoga, aromatherapy, dance, comedy and sound baths, workshops, art cars and a 24-hour food court featuring local, organic food provided by Pocono Organics, one of North America’s largest regenerative organic certified farms. Tickets for Elements 2023 are on sale now.

Elements made headlines during the pandemic for producing 250-person mini gatherings, using a robust system or protocols that founders say helped establish the show among agents and artists.

“It was a super small-scale event, but doing all of that, seeing how it went and working out all the kinks was a really smart thing, because now agents, artists and management are all really confident that we will pull off the safest festival possible,” Tim Monkiewicz, who founded Elements with Brett Herman, told Billboard in 2021. “There’s been a lot more camaraderie this time around, and it’s been a really nice feeling to feel that we’re on the same team, even though they’re trying to get more money for their client and I’m trying to get them for cheaper.”

See the full lineup for Elements 2023 below.