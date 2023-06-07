Kx5, The Blessed Madonna, John Summit, Dom Dolla & Griz Lead Electric Zoo 2023 Lineup: Exclusive

Fire up the confetti canons, Electric Zoo is returning to New York City.
On Wednesday (June 7), the festival announced a sprawling 2023 lineup lead by the New York City debut of deadmau5 and Kaskade’s Kx5 collaboration, house queen The Blessed Madonna, tech-house heavyweights John Summit, Dom Dolla and Mau P, along with Major Lazer, The Chainsmokers, Zedd and Alison Wonderland, who’ll be performing one of her first shows back after maternity leave.
Griz, who yesterday announced an indefinite hiatus from touring the Griz project, will also be performing one of his last shows for the foreseeable future. He’ll go out in style, performing three times over the weekend with a headlining live set, a sunset set and a b2b with Zeds Dead.
Elsewhere, the lineup features legends and rising stars including Skream, Rusko, Moore Kismet, HoneyLuv, J. Worra and many more. See the complete lineup below.
The festival, coming back for its 14th year, will also be hosting several curated stages, including the global debut of John Summit and Dom Dolla’s Everything Always concept. Fisher and Chris Lake will deliver the Electric Zoo debut of their Under Construction project, which will feature performances from the besties, along with a gaggle of friends. Jake Resnicow, the organizer of one of the city’s biggest Pride parties, will also host an LGBTQ stage, Dreamland. Additional stages will be hosted by Liquid Stranger, CityFox & Gray Area and deep house favorite Nora En Pure.
“After four amazing Purified shows at The Brooklyn Mirage, which have always been a highlight for me, I’m so excited to bring the brand to the next level with full day takeover of a stage at Electric Zoo: HYPERSPACE, featuring an incredible lineup,” En Pure tells Billboard.
“I have not witnessed such a thriving and expansive electronic music community in Big Apple since Electric Zoo inception 14 years ago,” says Electric Zoo’s Chief of Marketing Michael Julian. “We can’t wait to welcome the most vibrant and energetic crowd yet this Labor Day Weekend to party together with Electric Zoo community, artists, industry players, and festival travelers from around the world, forging an unparalleled celebration in the heart of New York City.”
Electric Zoo 2023 takes place Sept. 1-3 at Randall’s Island Park. Tickets are on sale now.
Electric Zoo 2023 Lineup
3LAU
Acraze
Ace Aura
Adventure Club
Alec Monopoly
ALLEYCVT
Alison Wonderland
andhim
ATLiens
Big Gigantic
Black Carl!
Blanke
Bonnie & Clyde
Boogie T
Camelphat
Canabliss
Carola
Chris Lake
Cloonee
Desert Hearts Crew
Dirt Monkey
Dom Dolla
Dubfire
Elderbrook
Eli Brown
Excision
Fisher
Francis Mercier
Franky Wah
Galantis
Ghastly presents Ghengar
Gioli & Assia
Godlands
GRiZ
Gryffin
Hi-Lo
Honeyluv
Iglesias
J.Worra
Jantsen
John Summit
JVNA
Kai Wachi
Kasbo
Kx5
KREAM
Kumarion
Layton Giordani
Liquid Stranger
Major Lazer
Marshmello
Mary Droppinz
Matroda
Mau P
Moore Kismet
NGHTMRE
Nora En Pure
Nostalgix
Oddkidout
Paradoks
Peekaboo
Rebuke
Rusko
Said the Sky
Saka
Sam Divine
Sharlitz Web
Skream
So Tuff So Cute
Softest Hard
Steller
Superave
TELYKast
The Blessed Madonna
The Chainsmokers
Tiësto
Timmy Trumpet
Truth
Vampa
Vavo
Volaris
Zedd
Zeds Dead