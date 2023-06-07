Kx5, The Blessed Madonna, John Summit, Dom Dolla & Griz Lead Electric Zoo 2023 Lineup: Exclusive

Fire up the confetti canons, Electric Zoo is returning to New York City.

On Wednesday (June 7), the festival announced a sprawling 2023 lineup lead by the New York City debut of deadmau5 and Kaskade’s Kx5 collaboration, house queen The Blessed Madonna, tech-house heavyweights John Summit, Dom Dolla and Mau P, along with Major Lazer, The Chainsmokers, Zedd and Alison Wonderland, who’ll be performing one of her first shows back after maternity leave.

Griz, who yesterday announced an indefinite hiatus from touring the Griz project, will also be performing one of his last shows for the foreseeable future. He’ll go out in style, performing three times over the weekend with a headlining live set, a sunset set and a b2b with Zeds Dead.

Elsewhere, the lineup features legends and rising stars including Skream, Rusko, Moore Kismet, HoneyLuv, J. Worra and many more. See the complete lineup below.

The festival, coming back for its 14th year, will also be hosting several curated stages, including the global debut of John Summit and Dom Dolla’s Everything Always concept. Fisher and Chris Lake will deliver the Electric Zoo debut of their Under Construction project, which will feature performances from the besties, along with a gaggle of friends. Jake Resnicow, the organizer of one of the city’s biggest Pride parties, will also host an LGBTQ stage, Dreamland. Additional stages will be hosted by Liquid Stranger, CityFox & Gray Area and deep house favorite Nora En Pure.

“After four amazing Purified shows at The Brooklyn Mirage, which have always been a highlight for me, I’m so excited to bring the brand to the next level with full day takeover of a stage at Electric Zoo: HYPERSPACE, featuring an incredible lineup,” En Pure tells Billboard.

“I have not witnessed such a thriving and expansive electronic music community in Big Apple since Electric Zoo inception 14 years ago,” says Electric Zoo’s Chief of Marketing Michael Julian. “We can’t wait to welcome the most vibrant and energetic crowd yet this Labor Day Weekend to party together with Electric Zoo community, artists, industry players, and festival travelers from around the world, forging an unparalleled celebration in the heart of New York City.”

Electric Zoo 2023 takes place Sept. 1-3 at Randall’s Island Park. Tickets are on sale now.

Electric Zoo 2023 Lineup

3LAU

Acraze

Ace Aura

Adventure Club

Alec Monopoly

ALLEYCVT

Alison Wonderland

andhim

ATLiens

Big Gigantic

Black Carl!

Blanke

Bonnie & Clyde

Boogie T

Camelphat

Canabliss

Carola

Chris Lake

Cloonee

Desert Hearts Crew

Dirt Monkey

Dom Dolla

Dubfire

Elderbrook

Eli Brown

Excision

Fisher

Francis Mercier

Franky Wah

Galantis

Ghastly presents Ghengar

Gioli & Assia

Godlands

GRiZ

Gryffin

Hi-Lo

Honeyluv

Iglesias

J.Worra

Jantsen

John Summit

JVNA

Kai Wachi

Kasbo

Kx5

KREAM

Kumarion

Layton Giordani

Liquid Stranger

Major Lazer

Marshmello

Mary Droppinz

Matroda

Mau P

Moore Kismet

NGHTMRE

Nora En Pure

Nostalgix

Oddkidout

Paradoks

Peekaboo

Rebuke

Rusko

Said the Sky

Saka

Sam Divine

Sharlitz Web

Skream

So Tuff So Cute

Softest Hard

Steller

Superave

TELYKast

The Blessed Madonna

The Chainsmokers

Tiësto

Timmy Trumpet

Truth

Vampa

Vavo

Volaris

Zedd

Zeds Dead