New York’s Electric Zoo Unveils 2022 Lineup Featuring Diplo, DJ Snake, Cheat Codes & More

Atmosphere on Day 1 of Electric Zoo Music Festival on Aug. 30, 2019 at Randall's Island Park in New York.

Electric Zoo is making its long-awaited return this summer. The EDM festival unveiled its official lineup for the 2022 iteration of the festival on Monday (April 4), the first since 2019 due to the pandemic.

The 13th edition of Electric Zoo will take place on New York’s Randall’s Island over Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 2-4. Highlights from the sprawling roster including Camelphat, Tchami, VNSSA, Porter Robinson, Peekaboo, Moore Kismet, John Summit, Chris Lake and more. Diplo and DJ Snake are also scheduled to play during the weekend and are slated for the festival’s sunset set. Stages will be hosted by dance brands including Brownies & Lemonade, CloZee’s Odyzey, Carl Cox Invites and Tchami’s Confession label.

Related 5 Best Moments From Day 2 of Dreamville Music Festival 2022

“Electric Zoo 3.0’s lineup represents our continued commitment to showcasing electronic music’s most in-demand artists as well as providing a platform for tomorrow’s rising stars to shine today,” the festival’s Senior Director of Talent Kevin Mitchell says in a statement. “We have never been more proud to be New York’s electronic music festival.”

The lineup was partially informed by voting from fans, who made Martin Garrix the most selected artists and also requested more house and techno, a wish that will be fulfilled this coming Labor Day Weekend with sets from artists including Chelina Manuhutu, Gorgon City, Andrea Olivia b2b Ilario Alicante, AC Slater, Will Clarke, Matroda among others.

The festival will also have a brand new Web3 theme, though organizers have not yet announced how it plans on bringing technological to life. In press release, fans were encouraged to “Think of it as a system update. The value and importance of community is higher than ever, crypto has caught up with cash, and digital wallets are becoming more practical than the leather ones. It’s the year of advancement – and EZOO is entirely here for it.”

See the full 2022 Electric Zoo lineup below.