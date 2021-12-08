Electric Forest Reveals Lineup for Its First Festival Since 2019

Electric Forest is gearing up for a big return in 2022. On Wednesday (Dec. 8), the beloved Michigan festival — which features a blend of electronic artists, jam bands and many genres beyond — dropped the lineup for its first event since 2019. Happening June 23-26, the festival will feature headliners Disclosure, Griz, Porter Robinson and Louis the Child, along with three sets from veteran jam band The String Cheese Incident, the members of which are also cofounders of the festival.

The rest of the bill includes The Disco Biscuits, Sylvan Esso, Slander, Fisher, Big Gigantic, Tokimonsta, CloZee, Toro y Moi, Duke Dumont and dozens of other artists. See the complete lineup below.

Next year’s event will mark the first time since 2015 that Bassnectar is not headlining Electric Forest, where he was previously a resident headliner. The producer is currently embroiled in a sexual misconduct lawsuit with charges including sexual abuse, grooming, human trafficking and the manufacturing and the possession of child pornography.

Electric Forest was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. Most of the tickets for the 2022 event are already spoken for, with ticketholders from 2020 rolling their passes over to 2022. The limited number of tickets that are available will go on sale Friday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. ET.

Watch the recently released short documentary celebrating the 10 year anniversary of Electric Forest here.