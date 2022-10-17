Music of ‘Elden Ring’ Video Game Will Come to Life for Jazz Livestream Event

Elden Ring fans, listen up! Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. revealed to Billboard on Monday (Oct. 17) that a special jazz music streaming event celebrating the game is coming this winter.

The Elden Ring: A Night in the Lands Between show will broadcast live from Hollywood’s Bourbon Room and feature musicians Kenny Garrett and Takuya Kuroda. Viewers will enjoy melodies from the fantasy action game’s soundtrack in live jazz format by a group of musicians led by the Grammy-winning Garrett on alto sax and Japanese arranger Kuroda on trumpet.

“If I can pick one word to describe this project, it’s epic,” Kuroda said in a press statement. “I think that’s really the important part, it’s just the experience of watching the performance by us, and [saying] just like ‘wow this is stunning’, and then ‘wow this is really the music for Elden Ring.'”

Garrett added, “I’m always thinking about that we take the audience on a journey. It’s not going to be what you thought it was.”

Elden Ring: A Night in the Lands Between will be performed two times on Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. PT. Tickets to the physical event and livestream are available in different tiers, with VIP packages including collectible items, a digital Elden Ring soundtrack and access to the show on demand after the event. For more information, visit Elden Ring Live’s website here.

“We want to celebrate the incredible success of Elden Ring by presenting this truly unprecedented live and live streamed Jazz concert, giving fans a different way to immerse in the rich engaging world that has dominated their gaming days and nights this past year,” said Wataru Nakasuji, senior director of Esports & Live Entertainment at Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. “While video game soundtracks have seen variations as symphonic music and even Rock n’ Roll, our ‘A Night in the Lands Between’ Jazz event is exploring a wonderfully different treatment of the Elden Ring soundtrack. Jazz master Kenny Garrett and new generation player Takuya Kuroda are both truly world-class musicians, respected and renowned by lovers of Jazz around the world, and they are now lending their different talents to give birth to a new creative way to meld music and video games.”

Kenny Garrett