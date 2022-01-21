Edward Norton Remembers ‘Fight Club’ Costar Meat Loaf: ‘To Us He Will Always Be ‘Bob”

His name was Robert Paulsen, and Edward Norton is not going to forget it. The Oscar-nominated actor honored his Fight Club costar Meat Loaf in a sweet tribute tweeted after the musician’s death was announced Friday (Jan. 21).

“I don’t keep pictures from films around home. But I have this one in my office in a frame bc it makes me smile every time. It’s engraved ‘Love and Hugs, Meat’ it sums him up well. He was so funny. And gentle. And warm to everyone. A sweet soul. RIP Meat Loaf,” he captioned an image from the 1999 film, in which he’s hugging the “I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)” singer.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Edward Norton Meat Loaf See latest videos, charts and news

“To us he will always be ‘Bob’. Those were some wonderful months of laughter & irreverence,” he added in a second tweet with yet another image of the two together in the film, which was based on Chuck Palahniuk’s novel of the same name. “The hardest thing about working w/ Meat was getting through any of these ridiculous moments without cracking up. Him lying on the table playing dead then belting out Zeppelin. Good times [prayer hands emoji]”

In the film, Meat Loaf played Bob Paulsen, a man with testicular cancer who developed gynecomastia and joined the Fight Club after meeting Norton’s Narrator at a support group meeting. The movie also starred Brad Pitt and Helena Bonham Carter.

The Grammy-winning rock star died Thursday (Jan. 20) at age 74. No cause of death has been announced.

The music world mourned the artist’s passing after news of his death broke. “The faults of heaven will be ringing with rock,” Andrew Lloyd Webber tweeted. “RIP Meatloaf. Give my best to Jim.”

Recalled Adam Lambert on Twitter: “A gentle hearted powerhouse rockstar forever and ever. You were so kind. Your music will always be iconic. I’m sure you’re singing concerts in the great beyond. Rest In Peace sir.”

Meat Loaf is survived his wife Deborah Gillespie, and daughters Pearl and Amanda Day.

See Norton’s remembrance of Meat Loaf below: