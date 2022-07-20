Pearl Jam Cancels Concert After Eddie Vedder’s Throat Is Damaged by ’Extreme Circumstances’ During Paris Show

Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam performs on stage as American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, in Hyde Park on July 08, 2022 in London.

Pearl Jam announced on Wednesday (July 20) that it is canceling that evening’s show in Vienna after frontman Eddie Vedder’s throat was damaged during a recent performance.

“To all those who were anticipating a great Pearl Jam show tonight in Vienna, we were too. However, due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor site outside of Paris (heat, dust, and smoke from the fires) our singer Ed Vedder’s throat was left damaged,” the rockers said in a statement posted to social media. “He has seen doctors and had treatment but as of yet, his vocal cords have not recovered.”

“This is brutal news and horrible timing…for everyone involved,” the band continued. “Those who work so hard to put on the shows as well as those who give their precious time and energies to attend.”

The Grammy-winning rockers wrapped up with an apology. “As a band, we are deeply sorry and have tried to find options to still play,” they shared. “And Ed wants to play. There’s just no throat available at this time.”

Massive wildfires have been raging in southwestern France, as a record heatwave has had Europe in its grip. According to Reuters, the fires have spread across roughly 75 square miles in the countryside surrounding Bordeaux, with 34,000 forced to evacuate.

Pearl Jam’s most recent show was a headlining set at Lollapalooza Paris on Sunday, July 17. The band is currently on a summer tour of Europe, which had four shows left: the now canceled Vienna set, Prague on July 22, Amsterdam on the 24th, and ending with Amsterdam on the 25th.

The band kicks off another North American leg of its tour Sept. 1 in Quebec City, Canada, and ending in Denver on Sept. 22.

