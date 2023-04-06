EDC Las Vegas Drops 2023 Lineup Featuring More Than 230 Dance Acts

EDC Las Vegas 2023 is more on than ever with Thursday’s (April 6) lineup announcement.

As per usual with EDC Las Vegas, Insomniac Events’ flagship festival and one of the world’s leading dance music events, this lineup is deeply stacked, with more than 230 DJs and producers descending upon Sin City for the May 19-21 show.

Standout stars include Above & Beyond, Alison Wonderland, Anabel Englund, Duke Dumont, Fisher, Galantis, GRIZ, Louie Vega and Marshmello, all playing Friday.

Saturday will offer Afrojack playing at sunrise, Alok, Chris Lake, Habstrakt, Kaskade, Kaytranada, Michael Bibi, Spencer Brown, Nala and Ray Volpe. Rounding it all out on Sunday is Armin van Buuren, DJ Minx, Martin Garrix, Kaleena Zanders and many (many) more.

Newcomers and legends alike will be making their EDC debut, including Kaytranada, Disco Lines,

Ben UFO, Mochakk, Mau P, Jeff Mills and more. Grab your magnifying lens and peep the complete lineup below.

The festival anticipates hosting more than a half-million fans over the weekend.

The festival is also bringing back its annual EDC Las Vegas Charity Auction, which this year will benefit the Inspiring Children Foundation, which supports the physical, mental & emotional health of children and families, along with Camp Alamo, which offers educational and outdoor experiences in Southern Nevada.

The auction is offering experiences like backstage festival access, meet & greet opportunities, tickets to other Insomniac festivals and more. Additional details on bidding will be released on April 10.

Insomniac Events made other headlines today as well, as the company recently applied to win a trademark for the rave acronym “PLUR.”