Insomniac CEO Pasquale Rotella Advises Fans to ‘Consider Arriving Earlier’ for EDC Las Vegas

EDC Las Vegas, one of the world’s biggest music festivals, is set to launch tomorrow (May 19) at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Ahead of the event, Insomniac Events CEO Pasquale Rotella has warned of myriad travel delays attendees may face while getting to the mega-fest.

In an Instagram post ahead of the event, Rotella wrote that “If you’re flying to Vegas, it’s important to know there is ongoing construction at Harry Reid International Airport/McCarran Airport that has resulted in regular flight delays. If you’re driving, know there is construction along the 15 freeway on the way to Vegas that is causing delays depending on the time of day.”

As reported by Fox5Vegas, current airport delays are due to high winds, along with one runway currently closed for scheduled maintenance. Meanwhile, a 10.7 mile stretch of Interstate 15 connecting the Las Vegas Strip to the Motor Speedway is under construction, as the Interstate is widened from four to six lanes, along with the addition of a new weigh station, enforcement improvements, truck parking and an interchange addition.

These improvements are happening ahead of Las Vegas hosting the 2024 Super Bowl at the city’s freshly built Allegiant Stadium, and the city hosting the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix this November.

“If you have the flexibility to adjust your travel plans, you may want to consider arriving earlier,” Rotella’s post continues. “These potential issues are likely to be exacerbated with so many ravers coming to town. I highly recommend keeping in touch with your airlines to stay up to date on any flight schedule changes or other important information.”

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway is located roughly 17 miles north of the Vegas Strip via I-15. The three-day festival annually hosts roughly 400,000 attendees and this year will feature more than 230 dance artists including Kaytranada, Alison Wonderland, Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren and many (many) of the world’s leading dance/electronic acts.

Traffic to and from the event is typically heavy, with attendees arriving largely by car and shuttle, and many artists and high-rolling attendees opting to skip traffic by taking a helicopter from the Strip to the Speedway.

