EDC Las Vegas 2022 Lineup Announced: See Who’s Playing

After returning following a pandemic lay-off in October, Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas will happen for the second time in seven months when it returns to Sin City on its traditional dates, May 20-22, 2022.

Festival producer Insomniac announced the massive lineup on Thursday (March 24) for the three-day mega-festival. Among the hundreds of artists playing are: Porter Robinson, who will play both a set under his own name and as his progressive house/disco project Air2Earth, Charlotte de Witte, Alesso, Duck Sauce, DJ Snake, Zedd, Eric Prydz, Grimes, Honey Dijon, Vintage Culture, Moore Kismet, G Jones, Tsha, Deadmau5 and Kaskade performing as their new Kx5 project, Madeon, Tchami, Imanbek, Uniiq3e, John Summit, Armin van Buuren and many, many others. See the complete lineup below.

The festival will once again happen at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway and is expected to host hundreds of thousands of dance music fans. Insomniac reported to Billboard that the October 2021 iteration of EDC — which had been pushed multiple times due to the pandemic — was attended by 475,000 fans, making it the largest in the history of the event.

“There’s people that need this in their lives in a big way,” Insomniac Founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella told Billboard at the festival last fall. “It helps them manage their anxiety or whatever they’re struggling with.”

The October event also made history as the first Insomniac event to stream in the metaverse, via a partnership with Roblox. Earlier this month, Insomniac announced another metaverse partnership with 3D content studio Unity that will host a rotation of events. It’s not yet clear if EDC Las Vegas 2022 will be one of them.

See the lineup below.