How to Watch EDC Las Vegas 2023 Livestream

EDC Las Vegas is thumping to life starting Friday (May 19) at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with more than 400,000 attendees expected for the three-day bacchanal.

But if you can’t make it, you can still kind of be there via the festival’s official livestream, which begins tonight at 6:45 p.m. PT via the InsomniacTV YouTube channel.

While the festival hasn’t announced a livestream schedule, it has nine major stages to choose from and in years past has streamed from multiple locations throughout the 1,000-acre site. The lineup includes more than 230 genre-spanning artists playing across more than 10 stages and art cars.

Today on Twitter, Alison Wonderland confirmed her set tonight is being livestreamed, and certainly it will be one for the history books given that Wonderland is performing while nine months pregnant. The producer spoke to the topic on her socials earlier this week, writing, “Hey everyone asking … I am not playing another secret set at edc. Rn I am almost 9 mth pregnant. I have 2 doctors and an ambulance waiting at the stage for after I play to check I’m not about to f—in give birth lol.” (The producer recently spoke to Billboard about debuting her Whyte Fang project last month at Coachella, during the tail end of her pregnancy.)

The festival grounds open tonight at 5 p.m. PT, with the all-nighter going until dawn for each of its three days. Earlier this week Pasquale Rotella — the Founder and CEO of EDC producer Insomniac Events — released a statement advising EDC attendees to arrive early to the fest to best avoid potential travel delays, given that a stretch of the interstate connecting the Vegas Strip to the Speedway is currently under construction.