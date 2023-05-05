Ed Sheeran’s ‘Subtract’ Has Arrived: Stream It Now

Ed Sheeran‘s final album in his mathematics series, Subtract, is officially available to stream as of Friday (May 5).

Preceded by singles “Eyes Closed” and “Boat,” the album concludes a major chapter in Sheeran’s discography. Upon announcing the LP’s arrival, the British pop star revealed that its lyrical content and personal nature came as a result of personal tragedy in his life, namely his wife Cherry Seaborn developing a brain tumor while pregnant and his close friend Jamal Edwards passing away.

“I felt like I was drowning, head below the surface, looking up but not being able to break through for air. As an artist I didn’t feel like I could credibly put a body of work into the world that didn’t accurately represent where I am and how I need to express myself at this point in my life,” he wrote via Instagram on March 1.

He continued, “This album is purely that. It’s opening the trapdoor into my soul. For the first time I’m not trying to craft an album people will like, I’m merely putting something out that’s honest and true to where I am in my adult life. This is last February’s diary entry and my way of making sense of it. This is Subtract.”

The standard edition of the album contains a total of 14 tracks, whilst the CD and deluxe vinyl editions of the album contain 18 and 23 songs respectively.

Subtract also notably arrives less than 24 hours after Sheeran was found not liable of copying the chord structure of Marvin Gaye‘s 1973 classic “Let’s Get It On” in his 2014 track, “Thinking Out Loud.”

Stream Subtract below.