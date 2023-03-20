Ed Sheeran Docuseries ‘The Sum of It All’ Coming Soon to Disney+

A docuseries chronicling Ed Sheeran‘s journey to stardom, his personal life and the inspiration behind his music, Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, is set to premiere globally on Disney+ on May 3.

Explore Explore Ed Sheeran See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

In Disney’s announcement on Monday (March 20), the four-part docuseries is described as spotlighting “how an unlikely child with a stutter rose to fame to become one of the biggest global music superstars and how his chart-topping hits were born.”

The Disney+ original series will feature exclusive content from Sheeran’s personal archive, interviews with his loved ones and intimate performances. All four episodes of The Sum of It All, produced by Fulwell 73 Productions (Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, Adele: One Night Only), will be available on release day: “Love,” “Loss,” “Focus” and “Balance.”

“I’ve always been very guarded in my personal and private life; the only documentary I’ve ever made has been one that focused on my songwriting,” Sheeran says in a press release. “Disney approached me to make a four-part documentary, and it felt like the right time to open the door and let people in. I hope people enjoy it.”

“In this docuseries, we’re going to reveal a side of Ed Sheeran that fans have never seen before. Together with Fulwell 73, we’ve created something truly authentic and personal that will not only entertain audiences but also inspire them to dream big and pursue their passions,” Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis says.

Fulwell 73 Productions’ Ben Winston and Ben Turner are executive producers of the series, which is directed by David Soutar.

Sheeran’s new single “Eyes Closed” is expected this Friday (March 24), and his new album – (pronounced Subtract) will be here on May 5 through Atlantic in the U.S., Atlantic/Asylum Records in the U.K. and Atlantic/Warner Music in the rest of world.

See the episode summaries for Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, courtesy of Disney, below. Tune in on Disney+ on May 3.

“Love”

Ed Sheeran explains the unwavering work ethic that has driven his global success. With exclusive footage of his teenage years, Ed describes how he planned his unlikely success. When he was ignored by the music industry he started to play in unexpected settings until this determination brought him into contact with media entrepreneur Jamal Edwards in 2010. Together, they used the burgeoning internet to find their audience. “The A Team” breaks America but for Ed something was still missing. Ed shares the story behind his iconic love song, “Perfect” about his old school friend and now wife Cherry which tells of their romantic love story. Ed seems to have everything, until Cherry gets life altering news and Ed quickly realizes that plans can change in an instant and he will have to adapt.

“Loss”

Ed, his parents, and wife Cherry look at old photos of Ed and explain why he decided to return to live in his English hometown. With unseen footage of Ed’s Divide Tour, Ed introduces his tight fortress of trusted friends that keep him anchored. Then, the unthinkable happens. Ed’s best friend, Jamal Edwards suddenly dies. Ed struggles through a memorial for Jamal as he considers Jamal’s legacy. Ed meditates on the meaning of friendship and, using music as therapy, dives deep into work. During Ed’s 5-night run at London’s Wembley Stadium, British artist, Stormzy, joins Ed on stage in an epic performance before a smaller, surprise gig in his hometown. In a rousing homecoming singalong, Ed sings the iconic “Thinking Out Loud” to shocked locals looking on.

“Focus”

Ed shows his songwriting talents in exclusive archival footage showing the inception of one of his biggest hits, “Bad Habits.” Ed explains the origin story of writing “Eyes Closed” in 2018, through to its latest heartfelt version. After a turbulent year, Ed’s able to channel his emotions, and pours himself into completing his 5-album masterplan with Subtract, which has eluded him for over a decade. Mourning the loss of Jamal, Ed continues at pace, filming 14 music videos for his new album and has his childhood dream come true when he performs with Eminem at the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame, but Cherry worries he may be using work as a distraction. In an intimate performance, Ed publicly shares songs from Subtract for the first time but is overwhelmed when his emotions get the better of him.

“Balance”

In the final episode, Ed jets off to America to promote his tour. Both Ed and Cherry reflect on how they manage the challenges of balancing family life and work when they are regularly miles apart. Reunited at their home, Cherry explains how much of a shift she has seen in Ed over the last year. Ed meets up with friend and fellow British artist, Stormzy, to share his apprehensions of releasing his most personal thoughts into the world with Subtract. In a tribute to Jamal, Ed writes a beat for his “F64” rap about their friendship for an intimate performance at Chelsea FC’s home ground, Stamford Bridge. After some good news about Cherry’s health, she and Ed reflect on all the hardships and triumphs over the last year and look towards the future having a more cherished outlook on life.