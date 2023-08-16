Ed Sheeran Reveals He & Taylor Swift Still Haven’t Re-Recorded Their ‘Reputation’ Track ‘End Game’

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift both have a number of projects in the works at the moment, but re-doing their 2017 collaboration “End Game” for Swift’s imminent Reputation (Taylor’s Version) isn’t one of them. Not yet, anyway.

The ginger-haired pop star revealed in a recent interview on Andy Cohen’s Deep & Shallow SiriusXM podcast that he and Swift still haven’t reunited in the studio to take a second stab at “End Game,” which also originally featured Future and served as the third single from Reputation. “No, I haven’t,” he confirmed. “No. No. But 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is the next one coming out. That’s the next one.”

Swift has released three “Taylor’s Version” records so far, with 1989 set to become the fourth in October. That means that only her self-titled 2006 debut album and Reputation, the final album she released under her former record label Big Machine, are left for her to re-record. And while “End Game” is still on the to-do list, 2021’s Red (Taylor’s Version) did already bring along two Swift-Sheeran duets: “Everything Has Changed (Taylor’s Version)” and “Run,” a previously unreleased From the Vault track.

The “Anti-Hero” singer announced last week that 2014’s 1989 was next in line at her final U.S. leg 1 stop on the Eras Tour — which Sheeran says he’s hopeful he’ll be able to attend once the trek makes its way to Europe. “I would love to go and see Taylor’s show, but we’re all playing on the same dates every single weekend,” the “A Team” musician, whose currently embarked on his record-breaking Mathematics Tour, told Cohen. “I think there’s a chance next year when she’s in the UK…”

Sheeran himself is busy gearing up to release a new record of his own, which he confirmed to Cohen is coming soon. The revelation comes after the Grammy winner’s repeated “Autumn is coming” messages to fans on Instagram, which turned out to be teasers for the fall-themed LP he has in store.

Fans even recently pieced together a possible release date based on numbers printed on the jerseys Sheeran wore at a pair of recent concerts: 9/29, or September 29th. “It’s an album about Autumn and I kind of have no expectations for it,” Sheeran shared, not confirming the project’s release date. “It was the album I was trying to make, and then Subtract happened. So I kind of have finished it over the last year and, yeah, it’s ready to come out, so I’m gonna put it out.”

One thing’s for sure, though: You probably won’t ever catch Sheeran singing the new songs, or any of his music, for that matter, as a headliner at the Super Bowl. “I think it’s an American thing,” he explained. “I think I, I don’t have pizazz… I don’t, you watch Prince, you watch Michael Jackson, you watch Katy Perry, you watch Lady Gaga, you watch Rihanna, you watch Beyoncé. Like all of these amazing performers. I’m just not that, I’m not gonna have dancers on stage.”

Check out clips from Ed Sheeran’s interview with Andy Cohen below: