Fans Choose Ed Sheeran & Taylor Swift’s ‘The Joker and the Queen’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on Feb. 15, 2016 in Los Angeles.

Ed Sheeran‘s new version of “The Joker and the Queen” featuring Taylor Swift tops this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Feb. 11) on Billboard, choosing the pair’s updated take on the = track as their favorite new music release of the past week.

Sheeran’s much-anticipated “The Joker and the Queen” remix with Swift, which finally arrived at the end of the week, brought in more than 41% of the vote.

The delicate piano ballad marks the longtime friends’ fourth time teaming up to record a song, following “Everything Has Changed” on Swift’s Red, “End Game” on Reputation and “Run,” a vault track on Red (Taylor’s Version). The music video for “The Joker and the Queen” stars the aged-up versions of the children who’d originally appeared in the “Everything Has Changed” video.

Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby‘s new collab “Bussin” came in second on the poll, with more than 24% of the vote.

Becky G and Karol G‘s feel-good anthem “MAMIII” and Mary J. Blige‘s new album Good Morning Gorgeous landed next on the poll results. Blige is set to appear at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Sunday night.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.