Ed Sheeran Surprises Superfan Couple & Shares Sweet Parenting Advice

Ed Sheeran is the unofficial king of wedding songs, and the 32-year-old crooner surprised a couple who are longtime fans of the superstar and even chose his song “Put It All On Me” for their first dance at their wedding.

In a TikTok video posted by @MeetCutesNYC, the couple explains how they met and how they bonded over their love for Sheeran. “Candy, Harry Potter, Ed Sheeran,” the husband said of their shared interests. “And the rest is history.”

Halfway through the clip, the singer himself appears, as the couple screams in excitement on the New York City sidewalk. “This just made our life. That’s fantastic,” the husband says to the star, before they revealed that they danced to his No. 6 Collaborations Project song at their wedding.

“I think that’s the first time I’ve heard somebody dance to that,” Sheeran responded, before learning that the couple is expecting their first baby, a boy, in five weeks. Sheeran, who shares two-year-old daughter Lyra and one-year-old daughter Jupiter with wife Cherry Seaborn, had some sweet advice for the parents-to-be.

“Month four, it gets easier,” he told them. “The one thing you need to know is that no one gets it right.”

The surprise comes just a week after Sheeran unveiled his vulnerable new album, Subtract, which the couple listened to once it released at the Indie Record Store. Watch the adorable moment below.